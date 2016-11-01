Smoke alert as crews work to control CQ fire

THICK smoke is billowing through Bondoola and Cobraball as Queensland Fire and Emergency Services back burn the scene of a vegetation fire.

The QFES released a smoke alert about 11am today, and remain on scene as they work to keep the situation under control.

A QFES spokesman said multiple crews were coming and going through the day at the site near Newby Rd, Bondoola near Yeppoon.

They stated there is no threat to property, but he fire is generating a lot of thick smoke in the immediate and surrounding area.

QFES advise nearby residents and motorists to close their windows and doors, and keep medications close by if you suffer from a respiratory condition.

Smoke can decrease visibility, so please travel to conditions if you are in the area.