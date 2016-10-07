Smoke alert issued for region for tomorrow

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have issued a smoke alert for the region for tomorrow.
QFES will be conducting a hazard reduction burn along Emu Park Road, between Mulgoodoo Road and Cawarral Road, Nankin tomorrow,, weather permitting.
The burn will begin around 9am.
Residents should close windows and doors and keep medication on hand if suffering from a respiratory illness. Smoke may decrease visibility on the roads during the evening, so motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.