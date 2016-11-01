Smoke haze affects visibility over North Rocky and Yeppoon

UPDATE 6.20PM: NORTH Rockhampton is engulfed in a smoke haze as a vegetation fire continues to burn near Yeppoon.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed fire crews remained on site, working to control the fire which broke out earlier today at a site near Newby Rd, Bondoola near Yeppoon.

The spokeswoman said while it is difficult to determine how long the smoke will stick around, wind conditions could mean it remained for days.

QFES advise nearby residents and motorists to close their windows and doors, and keep medications close by if you suffer from a respiratory condition.

The smoke has decreased visibility, motorists are advised to travel to the conditions in the area.

INITIAL: THICK smoke is billowing through Bondoola and Cobraball as Queensland Fire and Emergency Services back burn the scene of a vegetation fire.

The QFES released a smoke alert about 11am today, and remain on scene as they work to keep the situation under control.

A QFES spokesman said multiple crews were coming and going through the day at the site near Newby Rd, Bondoola near Yeppoon.

They stated there is no threat to property, but he fire is generating a lot of thick smoke in the immediate and surrounding area.

