Smoke warning for residents

The bushfire at Mount Chalmers roared up again about 1am, Tuesday, November 15.Photo Contributed

WITH fires well and truly alight in Central Queensland smoke has covered the region for the last week.

Fortunately, the Rockhampton Hospital hasn't seen a dramatic increase of patients with heat or smoke related problems, but doctors still warn precautions are needed.

Emergency Department Senior Medical Officer, Corne Esterheysen believed people had been sensible in taking precautions which lead to keeping patient numbers somewhat low.

"That's why we haven't seen a major increase,” he said.

"It's not a surprise (to have no increase) with the temperatures we've seen I think people do use their common sense and they drink plenty of water, take care of themselves and watch out for the elderly.

Dr Esterheysen said with the smoke around asthma patients have been experiencing more trouble then usual.

"With the smoke, especially in patients with respiratory problems, we see an increase in asthma attacks,” he said.

"So if anyone is out there with respiratory problems we advise them to take extra care, make sure they take their medication and if they are in trouble they call 000.”

Dr Esterheysen advised people with respiratory conditions to stay in doors as much as possible, to drink plenty of fluids and ensure they seek help immediately if they experience trouble.