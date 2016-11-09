Social media is not the place to report crime say CQ police

SOCIAL media discussions on crimes and suspicious people could actually be hindering police.

Blackwater Police today expressed their concern over the number of people reporting and discussing suspicious people and crimes on social media groups recently.

Sergeant Rob Smith said recently, residents had reported suspicious people loitering near homes, but by the time police are tipped off to the incident, it's often too late and likely the person has left the area or gone on to commit an offence.

"It is possible these persons had just committed an offence, were considering committing an offence or possibly had no ill intentions whatsoever," Sgt Smith said.

Sgt Smith said some social media posts may be inadvertently hampering police.

"Offenders also have access to social media accounts, and whilst the community is acting in good faith, discussions about the location of police activity, or the locations and descriptions of suspicious persons may give them a tip off them and prevent their apprehension," he said.

"Your local police are passionate about protecting the Blackwater Community and by being alerted to these types of incidents in a timely manner, we can be patrolling the right place at the right time and hopefully prevent offences before they occur.

"Therefore if you see suspicious behaviour, before you post on social media please consider contacting your local police."

Remember to call 000:

If a crime is happening now.

When a life is threatened.

When the event is time critical, for example a fire.

Call Policelink on 131 1444 if: