Social media slip-up may be downfall of escapee

Ian Robert Eastell Dougan fled from police custody in the Rockhampton District Court in late September.

POLICE are investigating Facebook posts reporting possible sightings of a criminal who escaped custody in Rockhampton District Court.

Gladstone man and sex offender Ian Robert Eastell Dougan fled the court house in late September, pushing past barristers and breaking an automatic door in the process .

He was involved in a police chase the next morning through Allenstown and later ditched the vehicle

While the nature of the Facebook posts hasn't been revealed, Acting Inspector Luke Peachey said police believed Dougan was moving between Gladstone and Rockhampton.

"We have recent intelligence that that person has been frequenting attending addresses in Gladstone and Rockhampton,” Insp Peachey said.

"We need to find this person and bring him before justice.

"We know that he is getting some assistance from people out there in the public and we just ask for someone who knows who he is and where he is, to contact us and let us take it from there.”

Dougan is described by police as aboriginal, 188cm tall and around 100kg.

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 if you have any information.