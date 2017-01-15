EXTREME HEAT: Sorry, another heatwave is on the way to Rocky

IF YOU thought today was hot, brace yourself for next weekend.

A heatwave is on its way to Rockhampton, with 39-degree days Thursday and Friday, before hitting a 42-degree maximum on Saturday, January 21.

In comparison today's peak temperature was 35.1 degrees at 1.30pm, with an apparent temperature of 38.7 degrees and 49% humidity.

But if it is any consolation, we are not alone.

Temperatures of up to 47 degrees are forecast in northwest NSW, with the mercury expected to swelter to more than 40 degrees come Friday.

Southern Queenslanders are also getting a taste of the high temperatures, with Twitter users getting in on the #heatwave conversation.

Tomorrow is expected to reach 33 degrees in Rockhampton with possible rainfall between 1-6mm; a 34-degree maximum is expected Tuesday with a chance of morning showers; Wednesday is forecast to hit 35 degrees with a 30% chance of a morning shower.

The Queensland Ambulance Service regularly Tweet tips to deal with the heat, with constant reminders to stay hydrated.

If you think someone is suffering the effects of heat stress lie them down in a cool place and apply cool, wet cloths to their wrists. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) January 15, 2017

The BoM have also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Capricornia this afternoon, with an update expected by 5.50pm.

The widespread warning comes as a very moist and unstable air mass extends over Queensland ahead of a surface trough, resulting in a broad area of thunderstorms with locally heavy falls.

The Bureau of Meteorology have issued a severe storm warning across a large patch of Queensland. The BoM

he warning extends to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs, Granite Belt and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Biloela, Rolleston, Baralaba, Springsure, Coolangatta and Kingaroy.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: