South Rockhampton crash scene cleared

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a crash between a truck and a car on Gladstone Rd.

What we know:

Truck and car crashed about 10.15am

The crash occurred on Gladstone Rd near Upper Dawson Rd at Allenstown

Two people were assessed by QAS but not transported to hospital

1.20pm: TWO people were assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service after a truck and small sedan collided on Gladstone Road this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the two people were not transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

The scene has been cleared.

10.30am: REPORTS indicate a small sedan involved in a crash with a truck in south Rockhampton is on the side of the road.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash on Gladstone Rd, near Upper Dawson Rd.

It is believed two people have sustained minor injuries but will not be transported to hospital at this stage.

10.20am: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a crash between a truck and a car on Gladstone Rd.

Reports indicate the crash is near Upper Dawson Rd at Allenstown.

It is believed there are no people trapped in either of the vehicles.