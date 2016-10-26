Space station to grace Rockhampton skies tonight

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

ROCKHAMPTON science buffs can look to the sky and see the International Space Station for a short period tonight.

According to the NASA website Spot the Station page, Rockhampton sky watchers can see the station for six minutes tonight at 7.13pm.

It will the longest amount of time it can be seen in the sky this month with a second six minute window available at 4.09am Friday morning.

Tonight, the station will appear 11° above North West and disappear at 10° above South East.

On Friday morning, it will appear 13° above South West and disappear 10° above North North-East.

Sky watchers can also view the space station for two minutes at 3.26am Thursday or one minute at 6.26pm. For more information about where to spot the station in the sky and at what times, go to spotthestation.nasa.gov/sightings/view and find the list for the local sightings.

WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR IN THE SKY?

According to NASA, the space station looks like an aeroplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, without the flashing lights and it doesn't change direction.

It will be moving considerably faster than an aeroplane at about 28163 kilometres per hour.