Spare a thought for CQ's cricketers in 40 degree weekend heat

Frenchville batter Jason Wells in the cricket game against Gracemere.

WHILE Central Queenslanders can give themselves a reprieve of the scorching 40 degree heat via air-conditioning and pools, spare a thought for the region's sporting stars.

CQ cricketers in particular, some of which will feature in more than 100 overs out in the sun.

Rockhampton's Jason Wells is one cricketer who will earn his keep more than most.

Along with cricket, there is speedway, bowls and a charity football match honouring Rockhampton's Angela Grice.

Biloela will reach a top of 39 over the weekend, Rockhampton will hit 40 tomorrow. Emerald hit 40 yesterday and is expecting 41 today.

Jason said it was vital to maintain a high level of water intact and know your diet.

"It will be a tough one on Sunday especially with so many backing up after the Rocky heat on Saturday," he said.

"Some of the fellas will play t20 on Friday night, 40 overs on Sunday and 50 overs on Sunday. In scorching heat.

"You have to be really vigilant on your food and drink and limit your alcohol intake, though we are only social cricketers.

"Basically you want to know your diet and eat foods with low gi to get the energy out over a longer period of time. Avoid sugary items of large quantities.

"Hotdogs, pies and chips probably aren't the smartest options. High proteins will be better."

Jason is a veteran of the Rockhampton rep cricket scene and recalled his worst hot weather sporting memory.

"It was a rep game in Emerald over a decade back," he said.

"We were playing in 43 degree, dry heat at the Showgrounds out there. All the guys were struggling. It was hell."