Spark your passion for dance at open day this weekend

12th Jan 2017 11:09 AM
LET'S DANCE: Katherine's Academy of Dance junior contemporary students (from left) Piper Nielsen, Lauren Nelson, Caydence Cousins, Keeley Scoffin, Sarah Fuller, Tahlia Nelson, Sophie Lewis, Tahlea Miners-Gilbert and Alexis Scoffin.
LET'S DANCE: Katherine's Academy of Dance junior contemporary students (from left) Piper Nielsen, Lauren Nelson, Caydence Cousins, Keeley Scoffin, Sarah Fuller, Tahlia Nelson, Sophie Lewis, Tahlea Miners-Gilbert and Alexis Scoffin.

AFTER a successful and rewarding year in 2016, students of Katherine's Academy of Dance and Theatre Arts are now excitedly preparing for a fabulous 2017 and welcome you to become a part of their dance team.

Fostering the motto 'be the best you can be', principal Katherine Wightman and her teachers pride themselves on encouraging every student to attain their goals in a team environment.

Students choose their level of participation, whether enjoying dance on a recreational basis or striving for excellence.

Katherine's Academy of Dance and Theatre Arts is in its 15th year, specialising in a range of dance styles including RAD Classical Ballet, Contemporary, Hip Hop and Breaking, Modern Jazz, Glenn Wood Tap and Dance Acrobatics.

New for 2017 are the All Boys Hip Hop Crew, Tiny Tots and Parent Participation, Adult Hip Hop/Modern Jazz and Ballet classes.

"Our academy is about sharing the love and fun of dance through correct technical training, qualified and safe teaching practices in a well-equipped studio,” Katherine said.

"We provide fabulous opportunities through workshops with special guest teachers, allowing students to develop and explore their love of dance.

"Independent classes are available for students from two and a half years through to adults and now on offer Tiny Tots and Parent Participation classes.”

Students are offered the opportunity to participate in examinations as well as various competitions and the school's end-of-year dance concert.

"All dance facets provide students with the opportunity to happily express themselves, dance with others and build friendships, with the physical element of dance providing exercise for healthy minds and bodies,” Katherine added.

The academy also offers community dance performances, private tuition, wedding dance instruction for the bride and groom and bridal parties, as well as wedding entertainment packages and children's themed dance parties.

Come along to its open day on Saturday, January 14, 10am-2pm to enjoy free activities, meet the teachers, view the fabulous studios and sign on.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  academy and arts dance katherine's of theatre

