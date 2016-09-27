Speculation of aliens, superman and plane crashes

AS THE largest suspected meteor in years soared through Central Queensland skies and crashed to earth off the Capricornia Coast last night, more than 20 residents called emergency services for help.

Moments after the incident, residents began questioning what had fallen from the sky with speculation there had been a plane crash, aliens had arrived or superman had dropped in for a visit.

Some of our readers shared their meteor experience.

Lia Cruickshank: I saw this outside my window Byfield it was really bright i thought it was a spotlight i was terrified.

Christine Lawrence: I saw this driving to Ellys at yeppoon. Looked like it went straight over me car, like a mini firework! Hahaha so weird.

Lauri Ward: Yes 6 of us standing outside and saw the bright light a flash come from the north in Yeppoon.

Jack Beynon: Superman has just arrived

Jason N Patty Steffen: Saw it at etna creek just as I went to open property gate.

Cindi Cocks: After playing a game of touch tonight, I was talking to my sister when I saw what looked like a firework go off in the sky behind her. Thought it was a massive shooting star, but I must admit it did seem awfully larger and quite brighter then the only other shooting star I have seen. Was a impressive sight to see. #feelinglucky

Oggy Ogg: Was at Dingo on a train and saw it falling quickly then designergrated into nothing in mid air

Libbie Issaakidis: Seen at Taranganba

Linda McIntyre: Yep saw it in Emu Park

Hellen Manski: Jade and I seen from Blackwater to the east an orange ball falling, looked like a peace sparked off.

Jodie Holznagel: It wasn't that Chinese satellite that they have no control of anymore was it?! Lol

Sharon Hill: I am in Koongal and saw it as i was driving up the street. Thought it was just a really big shooting star.

Kelee-ann Siasios: This is very strange because I saw it here in Brisbane it was green tho

Sharon Bohan: It was green in Emerald

Wayne Glover: Saw the flash halfway between Dingo an middlemount, but was headed toward middlemount so didn't know what had caused it.

Olivia Wilson: I saw this while watching tv! Thought I was going crazy

Brenden Cooper: I saw it heading over emu park going Gladstone way.

Sevene Nichols: No l didnt get photo but l have seen from zilzie bay way. Bright orange lighting struck it was. Anyone know why or what it means.

Peta Loram: We were standing in the Maccas carpark at Glenmore. It just went over our heads. We thought it was someone letting off a big fire cracker

Angela Hendy: Seen in Alton Downs... Thought it was lightning & thunder

Bec N Paul Williams: We saw the sky light up then felt a rumble in the Gladstone area. Does anyone know yet where it hit??

Lillian Denning: Yes!!! I saw that flash of light over Norman Gardens . Very strange