Spirits lifted, funds raised

HE HAS conquered a 51,916km bicycle ride which saw him cycle through 29 countries from London to New Zealand, now Jeremy Scott has taken up another challenge of a different calibre.

The adventure-seeking bike rider is now travelling around Australia so share stories from his journey as well as promoting his new book, The Long Road from a Broken Heart.

Jeremy, who was born with a hole in his heart and donated the cycling money to the heart foundation, says the overall idea of the presentations is to just talk about what he learnt from his bike rides.

"I want to talk about some of the lessons I've learned, some of the people I've met and I guess just some of the highs and the lows you go through on a journey like that, and I guess just some of the highs and the lows you go through on a journey like that,” he said.

"I think people will take away a great appreciation of how incredible and kind people are around the world, it's one of the big messages I put across.

"People will also, hopefully, understand what can be achieved if you have the courage to take the first step towards whatever your own dream or goal may be.”

Jeremy said there were a number of reasons for heading out on a talking tour, including the promotion of his book.

"There's a number of reasons.

"Firstly, it was going to be a great way for me to try and promote my book, but beyond that, the more I spoke about my journey the more I started to appreciate how many other people have been affected by heart disease and I thought, this story is giving young parents more hope for their young child going into heart surgery,” he said.

"Also, we've all got ideas and dreams, sometimes we need that little nudge seeing other people doing things and then you think, well, actually if they can do it then why can't I.”

While Jeremy has his time all tied up in speaking tours in Australia until Christmas and the first five months in New Zealand, he said he would consider other adventures.

"That all keeps me extremely busy... but I would never say never to doing another big trip, and if there was to be another one I'd love to ride starting at the top of Alaska, finishing down the bottom of Argentina.

"What's next for me is just raising awareness and plenty of funds for the heart foundation and looking forward to whatever the next big challenge might be.

"So far the funds raised are between $35,000 and $45,000, so I'm pretty happy, but I see it as just being a bit of a start... the more talks and events I do the more it's just ticking along.”