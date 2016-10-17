Spreading wings after refurb

L-R Tracey Pridmore (Queensland Area Manager), Renata Fanti (Director) and Sheryle Hoare (Store Manager) at Butterfly Silver in Rockhampton which is celebrating an anniversary and reopening after renovations.

SHERYLE Hoare has been working in the Rockhampton jewellery scene for some time but her latest gig at Butterfly Silver has brought many changes, for both her and the store.

While the newest team leader was being brought onto the team, the store itself received a shake up with a whole shop refurbishment just being completed.

Director and owner of the company Renata Fanti stopped in on Thursday to reopen the new look store, alongside Queensland area manager Tracey Pridmore and Sheryle.

"This is our first refurbishment after five years, it took five days to do the refurb, two days to fill the shop,” Ms Fanti said.

With the Rockhampton shop being established in 2010, Ms Fanti said it was time for an update and with a high demand for silver jewellery locally Ms Fanati wanted to keep things fresh.

"I find there is a demand not only in Rockhampton but everywhere to buy silver jewellery,” she said.

"We're the biggest silver business Australia wide with 20 stores, plus an online store.

"It was just due for a refurb and this is the new concept look for us.”

Ms Pridmore agreed, saying the refurb was all about bringing the store into the present and ensuring customers kept coming back.

"At a time when you find other companies closing we're opening more stores so that's showing how we're moving into the future.”

Sheryle who has seen the jewellery scene change over the years in Rocky says she hopes customers will go and see the new store.

"They are a very beautiful company to work for and the refit has sort of just opened up the whole store and made it look nice and fresh and clean,” she said.

"Of course there is demand, everyone loves jewellery. Both men, women and even children.

"I think this shop caters to Rocky's budget.

"Not everybody's got money to spend especially during the hard times we've got in Rocky at the moment.

But this shop makes it all affordable for everybody.”