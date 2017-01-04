Springsure man in court over alleged intent to rape

Detectives from Emerald alleged a man entered a residence on Porphyry Street through an unlocked door at around 8.15pm on December 31 where he assaulted the woman.

WEDNESDAY: A SPRINGSURE man has appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning, after being charged with entering a premises with intent to rape.

The man's matter was adjourned to Thursday morning with no further detail presented to the court.

TUESDAY: A SPRINGSURE man allegedly broke into an elderly woman's home with the intent to rape her and ended up assaulting her, police say.

The 22-year-old man has been charged with a number of alleged offences, including the assault of a 91-year-old woman in Springsure on New Year's Eve.

Detectives from Emerald alleged a man entered a residence on Porphyry Street through an unlocked door at around 8.15pm on December 31 where he assaulted the woman.

The man has been charged with two counts of possess drug utensils, and one count each of intent to commit rape, burglary, stealing of a vehicle, fail to stop at road incident, possess property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and unlawful possession of weapons.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The woman was treated at Springsure Hospital for minor injuries following the assault.