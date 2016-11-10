St Nektarios celebrations

CELEBRATION: Dimitri Kondilis and his grandfather Jim Kondilis in St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church in Rockhampton which will be holding a special mass on Sunday.

A MAN who was born during the days of the Ottoman Empire will be celebrated for his work by members of the Rockhampton Greek Orthodox Church.

The Greek Orthodox Church Parish of Saint Nektarios - Rockhampton and Central Region will hold a special service this Sunday for the Feast Day of Saint Nektarios (which actually falls on November 9).

The service will be held at the Saint Nektarios Church in Kent St, Rockhampton at 9am.

The church was built in Rockhampton in 1972 by the large number of Greek migrants that had settled in the Rockhampton and surrounding areas since the 1900s.

Today, the number of Australian-Greeks living in Rockhampton have dwindled, but the church still celebrates the feast of Saint Nektarios.

Charlie Sotiris said of the Greek Orthodox members living in the region, many were still committed to the preservation of the core beliefs of Greek and Eastern Orthodox churches.

He said the Rockhampton church welcomes anyone from the Orthodox religions.