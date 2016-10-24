St Paul's Fair a big weekend hit for Gracemere

THE fair was so big this weekend, the Matveyeff family had to split up.

Nick and two of his five children, Sienna and Arana, were checking out the Capricorn Animal Aid stall at the St Paul's Fair on Saturday afternoon.

He said his three others were off with Mum, enjoying some of the amusement rides on offer.

The event, organised by St Paul's Catholic Primary School, is now in its third year.

Nick said the event gets busier every year, and fair co-ordinator Leissa Buckton agreed.

St Paul's Country Fair: Leissa Buckton and principal Patricia Adair. Allan Reinikka ROK221016afair8

"The turnout has been amazing and we are run off our feet,” she said on Saturday.

"It was a school decision, for a little community on the outskirts of Rocky there is not much for the community of Gracemere to get out to, this is something for them to get out and enjoy.

"We have had so much support for the local community.

"Looking around I definitely think we can say this is our biggest turnout.”

St Paul's principal Patricia Adair, who looked very busy over the weekend as she manned stalls at the fair, said "it was all happening” at the school.

The campus is normally home to just over 300 students

"We are also showcasing St Paul's which is lovely,” Ms Adair said.

"It is well supported, not just by our school, but by people outside our school community.”