'Stab happy' dealer jailed

Cimmerone Jade Matheson pleaded guilty in The Supreme Court of Rockhampton to drug trafficking and drug possession.

HE WAS only trafficking drugs for 13 days, but he'll spend the next 196 behind bars.

Cimmerone Jade Matheson pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton on Thursday to 19 charges including one count of drug trafficking, two counts of possession of a thing used in the commission of a drug offence, three counts of drug possession and one count of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of two grams.

Matheson was also facing 12 summary offences ranging from utensils to weapons charges.

The 23-year-old, who grew up between Rockhampton and Mount Morgan, had previous drug convictions and was subject to a probation order at the time of offending.

A search of his Berserker St home on September 23, 2014 uncovered $440, clip sealed bags, a broken drug pipe and a mobile phone containing evidence of trafficking.

The phone revealed during the 13 day period of Matheson's trafficking, he dealt drugs to five customers in amounts between .1grams to 1.75grams.

He was receiving an average of three request per day to source or supply drugs.

The profit of his dealing was unable to be determined, but Matheson was selling .5grams of methamphetamines for between $300 - $400 depending on his relationship with the customer.

Matheson would sometimes sell drugs on a credit system and displayed elements of violence when settling drug debts.

In one message Matheson told a customer he would become "stab happy”, in another he claimed he would start "cutting c***s up”.

He was officially charged on January 29, 2015.

While on bail for the trafficking offence, Matheson had his car searched twice and his caravan searched once by police, turning up drugs, money and weapons.

During the search of Matheson's caravan on December 10, 2015 police found a Remington rifle, 20 bullets, a telescopic baton, pipes, a bong, scales, $2805, cannabis and 3.896 grams of meth.

Defence barrister Maree Willey told the court her client's mother died when he was 14, signalling the beginning of his drug use.

Matheson began using cannabis and meth, but by 18-years-old he graduated to cocaine in a bid to forget what he'd been through.

Ms Willey said the 16 months pre-sentence custody her client had served was a wake-up call, as he felt like he lost everything.

Justice Duncan McMeekin sentenced Matheson to two years and six months imprisonment for both the trafficking and possession of a dangerous drug over two grams charge and two years imprisonment for each count of drug possession all to be suspended on April 30, 2017 with operational periods of five years.

Matheson was sentenced to two months imprisonment for nine of the 12 summary offences he was facing and was convicted, but not further punished for the remaining three.

All sentences are to be served concurrently.