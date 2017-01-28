Staff allegedly threatened with knives in Rocky robbery

STAFF at the Foodworks supermarket in Frenchville were threatened with knifes overnight as four males robbed the business.

Police are investigating after two males entered the busy convenience store on the corner of Dean and Kerrigan Sts around 8pm and approached staff at the cash register.

Both of the males produces knives and made demands for money.

A staff member complied and placed a sum of money on the counter as another two males entered the business and assisted the others in taking the cash.

All four males, believed to be juveniles, fled the scene on foot and were last seen on Kerrigan Street.

No one was physically injured as a result of the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.