Stanwell corporate roles set to go but workers will stay

FIVE corporate roles at the Rockhampton office of Stanwell Corporation are set to be cut.

In October this year Stanwell made decisions to change workforce structures, with a focus on improving efficiency by rationalising some back-office support functions.

While roles are set to be reduced, those remaining office roles in Rockhampton will be transferred to Stanwell Power Station, just outside of Rockhampton.

In a statement released by Stanwell yesterday the company assured the public they were working closely with employees and unions to explore the options available for those affected, including redeployment to another area of the business, retraining to fill another role or voluntary redundancies.

In line with Stanwell's enterprise agreements, there will be no forced redundancies with the changes not affecting operational workers.

Stanwell said they were making these changes in response to intense competition and to ensure continued profitability for its owners, the people of Queensland.

Minister for Agriculture Bill Byrne said he was aware Stanwell was moving some of its functions to the power station and "stepping away from some of the CBD presence it's held”.

"It's a corporate decision under an independent board of the Stanwell corporation so my only question for them are there any forced job losses in Central Queensland as a result of any of these structural changes or repositioning staff and I've been advised there are none,” he said.

"As far as I'm advised there are no permanent job losses, there may be restructures, repositioning and retraining

"Affected employees will have choices as to weather they want to retrain into a different role or whether they want to exit the organisation by their own choice.”