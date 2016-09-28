Start-up mentoring hits Rocky

START-UP business mentoring is coming to Rockhampton for the first time next month.

Mentor Blaze is a speed mentoring event that will help people with a start-up business idea to engage with a range of entrepreneurs and mentors all in the one place.

Participants get the opportunity to receive feedback from a range of different mentors with varying backgrounds in up to four, 20 minute sessions.

There will also be a chance to meet and share stories with other local entrepreneurs who are looking to change the world with their start-ups.

Mentor Blaze will be held on Wednesday, October 5 at the Workshop on East St, starting at 3.40pm and there is a cover fee.

For details go to http://www.mentorblaze.com