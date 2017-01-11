State Government plastic bag ban survey needs to hear your voice

SAY NO TO PLASTIC: Jo Stoyel from Plastic Bag Free is urging people to give their feedback on a State Government survey to eliminate single use plastic bags from Livingstone Shire and start using more environmentally friendly, reusable options.

WHEN you imagine sea birds and marine life ingesting our disposable plastic bags that we so easily take for granted, a ban on this destructive waste couldn't come soon enough.

With one of the seventh wonders of the world right on our doorstep, Livingstone's Plastic Bag Free Group have been lobbying for this move from our State Government for quite some time.

The local group have been setting an example across the state, after a petition they put forward in 2015 saw State Government Minister for Environment and Heritage Protection of Queensland Steve Miles establish an advisory committee to ban the bag.

Now, the group are pushing for as many people to have their say as possible, after the State Government released the 'Implementing a lightweight plastic shopping bag ban in Queensland' discussion paper, prompting an online survey.

The ban is planned to come into effect on July 1, 2018 after extensive consultation and preparation, to allow retailers and consumers to adjust to the change.

Around 900 million lightweight plastic shopping bags are used in Queensland each year.

PBF co-ordinator Jo Stoyel said the community was ready for change.

"The Queensland community, through social media and online petitions, has shown it's ready to embrace the change, and has been a main driver of this legislation,” she said.

Ms Stoyel believes biodegradable bags should also be included in a ban, which is one of the questions asked within the online survey.

"The biodegradable and degradable bags deteriorate a lot faster into fine confetti, like particles, which can be easily thrown around the atmosphere through waterways and other means,” she said.

"These tiny pieces are contributing to more marine and bird animals being ingested with plastic in their guts and feeding these minute pieces to their young. These bags fall apart when submerged in sand at the break, therefore breaking up further. They are the worst invention and not at all what they are marketed as.

Ms Stoyel said she supported the State Government working with other states and territories to encourage industry to reduce the number of heavier-weight plastic department store bags.

"But implementation here takes priority. Queensland are not to take a back step to wait for other states to implement, let Queensland lead the way on the East Coast, showing we are true Great Barrier Reef custodians. After all, not every state has the seventh wonder of the world as we do, and it is our responsibility to care for this wonder.”

Packaging and takeaway containers of all kinds also needed to be looked at Ms Stoyel added, to address plastic pollution.

"Polystyrene cups etc., these are all outdated products. Queensland could be leading the way, manufacturing green products and marketing these to the world,” she said.

"There is a huge industry to be tapped into in Australia, for making cloth bags, paper bags, green containers, cups etc..”

Submissions for the online survey close at 5pm Monday, February 27, 2017.

HAVE YOUR SAY

You can provide your feedback by: completing the online survey at getinvolved.qld.gov.au, or emailing a written submission to waste.paper@ehp.

qld.gov.au or posting a written submission to:

Department of Environment and Heritage Protection

ATTN: Waste Policy and Legislation

GPO Box 2454

Brisbane QLD 4001