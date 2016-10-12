State of the art experience for Rocky punters

NEW TECHNOLOGY: UBET Regional Manager Central Queensland Retail, Danny Mann at the new UBET outlet on George Street Rockhampton.

NEW cutting edge video technology is featured in the newest TAB in the region.

The Rockhampton City TAB has opened at its new location at 111 George St.

The new UBET Store, which was formerly the TAB in Allenstown, features cutting edge video wall technology with dedicated zones for sport and race vision, as well as stadium-style seating.

UBET's Regional Manager Central Queensland Retail, Danny Mann said the new stores had been very well-received by punters across the state and it was pleasing to be able to deliver a state of the art experience in Rockhampton on the eve of the Spring Racing Carnival.

"This new layout gives racing punters a whole new experience with task lighting and comfortable seating, while sports fans are able to watch a number of different events on screens on the opposite side of the outlet,” he said.

"Even more impressive are the directional speakers, which provide targeted audio so two people sitting beside each other can watch two different events and only hear the event they are watching.

"This is a significant investment in the Rockhampton region for us and with the Spring Carnival upon us it will really enhance the experience and convenience for our traditional racing punter, while also catering to the rapidly growing sports market.”

In keeping with its tagline, 'The new TAB', UBET has now refurbished 222 of its retail outlets and pub TABs as it continues to offer new and exciting experiences for customers in four states.

"The customer innovation have been at the heart of these stores -they are designed to be a fully immersive experience, second only to being at the game or at the track,” Mr Mann said.

"We are continuing to roll out the refurbished pub TAB and retail outlets across four states in keeping with our customers' demand for innovative betting experiences.”

This store is the latest in a series of refurbishments for UBET across Queensland, Tasmania, South Australia and the Northern Territory.