State of the art, luxury pool wins Master Builders award

IT BEGAN as a simple backyard in Norman Gardens. While it was appealing on the eye something was missing to Alan and Trudi Stacey's house and land in Stringybark St.

Enter Leisure Pools Rockhampton, who's creative genius completed the already stunning package with a seven-metre elegant swimming pool.

It's bold and innovative design combined with ultra-modern square corners and clean crisp lines places it alongside some of the most popular pool designs in the world.

Complete with all the modern technology of the world's best. Kelli Hallam

Leisure Pools owner Brett Hallam said the project only took five to six weeks. They were naturally pleased with their job and decided to enter for the Master Builders Best Residential Swimming Pool award.

It was their first time entering and they took it out.

"It wasn't exactly a hard project, there was nothing too out of the ordinary,” Brett said.

"But we are very proud of the pool, the owners allowed us to create a beautiful masterpiece for them.

"It was just a plain backyard before. Now it is set up for training as the owner does triathlons. The pool has stream jets for him and a spar to relax in, everything is operated from a wifi touch screen.

"They have a teenage family so I dare say it will get plenty of use.

"The family was extremely grateful, they love it and tell everyone about it.”

The pool comes with a two horsepower jet stream. Kelli Hallam

Not only is the pool breathtaking, it is technologically advanced too.

The pool, water feature and surrounding gardens are equipped with smart wi-fi lights which can be turned on remotely to provide a lovely summer backdrop.

The two horsepower swim jet system is perfect for the serious swimmer.

The pool was also fitted with a Smart Accord Chlorinator which allows the owner to check chemical levels which will automatically dispense chemicals to keep the PH levels correct, making pool maintenance a little easier.