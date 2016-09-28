30°
News

Step-father takes the stand in court

Chloe Lyons
| 28th Sep 2016 5:00 PM
Court
Court Chris Ison ROK221012ccourt6

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN accused of the indecent treatment of his step-daughter was called to give evidence today on the second day of his trial.

Earlier this week the Rockhampton District Court heard a police interview of the girl, then six, alleging her step-father came into the lounge room where she was sleeping and sexually assaulted her.

As the alleged incident had an unspecified date, the defendant told the court he was unable to comment on the night in question, but said there was one evening the girl could be referring to that fell between Cyclone Marcia and the birth of his son in April.

The defendant said one night he and the girl's mother were sitting outside when they heard her crying.

He maintains he went in to check on her, told her to go back to sleep and did assault her adding, he hadn't remembered the evening until he watched a video of the girl giving evidence in late June.

Crown prosecutor Ryder Reid pressed the defendant on why he hadn't immediately told his lawyer he had remembered the evening, but the defendant said the memory developed over time and he was unsure of dates.

The defendant also said he hadn't told the girl's mother the exact details of the crime he is alleged to have committed but had told her "bits-and-pieces”.

The trial continues.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Storms are coming! What it means for your long weekend

Storms are coming! What it means for your long weekend

A SPRAWLING weather system is heading for southern Australia, with it being dubbed the worst storm in decades, and Queensland will not be immune.

Supermum: Getting on the public transport route

Waiting for the bus in Brisbane.

The wheel on the bus go round and round for Supermum on holiday

AMWU calls for Carlton boycott

Union members protesting CUB in Rockhampton.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Strike action is continuing at Melbourne breweries.

Local girl hooked on Marlin fishing

Chloe Murray and her father Jeff posing with a Mahi Mahi.

Fishing began as a hobby for Chloe, but now she's snagged an award

Local Partners

Ready 24 expands business

YEPPOON'S Nissa Ramm has always been passionate about the fitness industry.

Sailing champions get wind at Keppel

HIGH SAILS: Youth State Championships at Keppel Bay.

MORE than 130 of Queensland's most-promising young sailors competed.

Rocky venue to exclusively screen global movie festival

WORLD PREMIER: The Walter Reid Cultural Centre is one of eight Australian venues to host the World's First Global Film Festival.

Local movie lovers to judge the World's First Global Film Fest

Latest deals and offers

Homer Simpson thanks Australia during Opera House visit

Homer Simpson thanks Australia during Opera House visit

ANIMATION favourite gets attacked by seagulls in a viral video promoting Sydney's upcoming Graphic Festival.

  • TV

  • 28th Sep 2016 5:30 PM

Channel 9 orders second season of Doctor Doctor

Rodger Corser stars in the TV series Doctor Doctor.

RURAL medical drama finds a loyal following.

Katy Perry gets naked to encourage people to vote

Katy Perry in Funny Or Die sketch

Katy Perry has stripped naked for a comedy video

Jogging Tom Hanks crashes wedding in Central Park

Tom Hanks stopped for a selfie with this bride and groom

MOVIE REVIEW: Storks delivers family fun

A scene from the movie Storks.

ANIMATION can be hit or miss but when it hits, it hits hard.

Nick 'the snake' to call the shots on Survivor jury

Australian Survivor contestant Nick Iadanza.

LATEST evictee is out of the game but will still have a say.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

3 Bedroom Plus Office and Sparkling Pool

28 Heath Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 4 $369,000

If you have been looking for a home for all of the family to enjoy close to major shopping, private and public schools and Rockhampton's air-port this home is a...

4 Bedroom with Ensuite

365 Farm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Don't miss this bargain in Norman Gardens with-in walking distance to major shopping, restaurants, hotels, CQU University and just about everything else. Features...

Do You Need A Large Family Home?

385 French Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Located in the Frenchville School catchment area is this large family home with internal stairs to a bedroom, 2nd bathroom, rumpus room with seamless flooring and...

4 Bedroom with Ensuite

27 Kildare Crescent, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $415,000

This large 4 bedroom home has room for all of the family to spread out and enjoy the privacy this great home has to offer. Features include, 4 built-in bedrooms...

Feel Right at Home

287 Thirkettle Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 4 $429,000

Stop looking this is definitely the one! This amazing property offers the Ultimate Lifestyle for your family. Perfectly positioned in a highly sought after...

All The Work is done For You

162a Earl Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This high-set 3 bedroom double gable home has been renovated throughout with new floor coverings, a beautiful kitchen with loads of storage, plus a new bathroom...

Ready to Renovate Walk to the Base Hospital

114 North Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 Auction

This classic Gable Home is in solid condition and has all of the features you require in a renovator: Weatherboard exterior with tongue and groove walls inside...

Superb location with fresh paint and new kitchen

209 Gillam Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 2 $329,000

Be quick to inspect this fantastic 3 bedroom home with 4th bedroom and Rumpus under, conveniently located a short 150m stroll to Frenchville State School makes...

The Location Everyone Is Looking For!

244 Boyd Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $398,000

200m from Frenchville State School, this one is surely going to be on your must inspect list! The Double Storey Brick home with 9ft ceilings boasts a great outlook...

Great Value Low-set Home with Rumpus

310 Halford Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Be quick to inspect this low maintenance three bedroom home in Frenchville. This home is neat and tidy with a modern kitchen and air-conditioned living area and...

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Projects hoped to revive Rockhampton real estate

There have been just over 800 house sales in Rockhampton this year

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

14% of renovators doing own electrical work?

Landscaping (46%), demolition (43%) and interior design (77%) are also often tackled head on by plucky homeowners.

And 12% said they did their own plumbing work