Stepping into shoe business

FOR Tory Acton last year's Beef Week is what inspired her to open Catwalk Pink, her shoe boutique.

The Rocky woman usually known for her involvement in the beef industry spent the whole week wearing high heels which left her feet feeling like "they were broken for almost 10 days”.

So Ms Acton decided she needed to get her hands on better-quality shoes which looked just as good, and that was what she did.

After searching the internet she found a Spanish brand and ordered her first pair of shoes. She now owns eight.

"I started to think maybe there are other people like me that would like beautiful shoes that are also comfortable,” she said.

"I figured, why not open a shoe store in Rocky?”

Ms Acton's first challenge was finding wholesalers of predominately European brands and some great Australian brands.

"I did a trip to Brisbane and then I did a trip to Sydney and did a lot of online research and came up with what I'm pretty happy with,” she said.

"I still have a lot more shoes arriving over the next couple of months and then I'll have another big delivery in March next year.

"But it is a lot of fun; the days go really fast because I end up chatting and having coffee with most people who come in.”

The name Catwalk Pink was born out of Ms Acton's love for the colour pink and her rural background.

"I just was thinking of showing things off on a catwalk but also because I'm from a rural background there is the catwalk out at the sale yards,” she said.

"The pink part is really just because pink's my favourite colour and I like the sound of the word pink so catwalk pink it was.”

Ms Acton opened her store on Tuesday and said she has received a wonderful response from the community.

"I haven't done any real advertising bar Facebook at the moment but I've had a lot of interest and we had some out-of-town people from the bull sales come in,” she said.

"I've had a lot of positive feedback already from the shoes so it's all going very well.”

Ms Acton admitted she did not think she would ever end up owning a shoe shop but was glad she began.

"I only really started thinking about it three months ago so it happened all very fast,” she said.

"It was because I found this shop and it seemed the perfect size in a nice location and I figured I didn't want to lose it so I best make up mind and do it.”