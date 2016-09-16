Stepping up to the challenge to raise funds for Cerebral Palsy

Maurice Blackburn Steptember challengers Rebecca Lynch, Samantha Legrady, Melissa Meyers, Carla Melbourne and Jayde Rabnott on the stairs they choose to climb.

CHOOSING to climb the stairs over riding elevator to level six has the Maurice Blackburn Rockhampton office rapidly clocking up the steps.

The Rockhampton team are taking part in Steptember, a fund-raising initiative for the Cerebral Palsy League.

It challenges people to take 10,000 steps a day for the month of September.

Through their medical negligence cases, senior associate Meghan Rothery and her team have done a lot of work with Central Queensland families who have been affected by Cerebral Palsy.

"Maurice Blackburn has Australia's largest medical negligence package and unfortunately some of the cases are a result of something that has happened in the birthing process,” Meghan said.

"So we have an extended interaction with the families and patients who have to deal with Cerebral Palsy.

"Having the chance to raise awareness and funds and raise a bit of fitness is a welcomed opportunity for the firm. We are all very pleased to be able to participate in it.

"And one of our legal assistants Jayde Radnott is so dedicated that at lunch time she goes for a walk and she has signed up for a morning and afternoon boot camp to help rack up the steps.”

Maurice Blackburn have 95 teams nationally and a total of 380 staff participating. Just over halfway of the challenge, they have raised in excess of $7,000 with that number expected to significantly increase.

"The money raised will be spent on vital equipment, therapy and services as well as research into the prevention of CP,” she said.

"Every 15 hours there is an Australian child born with CP. It is the most common physical disability in children.

"These children can be profoundly disabled and may have extensive life-long care needs.”

To help the team achieve their goal you can donate here.