Stockland parking issue an 'honest mistake'

A Commodore parked at Stockland Rockhampton has been left in a pedestrian crossing space for at least 1.5 hours.

4.35pm: A SEDAN at the centre of a parking issue at Stockland Rockhampton has been relocated.

A reader contacted The Bulletin explaining that parking of the Commodore on a pedestrian was a simple mistake.

3.44pm: WE KNOW parking can be crazy at Stockland Rockhampton but one Commodore owner appears to have taken it too far.

This photo has been posted on the Rockhampton Classifieds page after police arrived.

People commenting on the post advised Stockland management called for the owner of the vehicle (stating the number plates) over the public announcement system at 1.30pm, however, this photo posted about 3pm shows it still has not been moved.

The Bulletin is seeking further information about the situation.