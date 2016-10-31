33°
News

Stolen car found burnt out in Rockhampton

Michelle Gately
| 31st Oct 2016 6:24 AM
Police are searching for offenders who stole a car and several guns from a Central Queensland property.
Police are searching for offenders who stole a car and several guns from a Central Queensland property. Tessa Mapstone

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 1.30PM: THE station wagon stolen from Gogango on Sunday afternoon has been found burnt out in Rockhampton.

The carwas found behind the Rockhampton Airport at the junction of Old 9 Mile Rd and New 9 Mile Rd.

A police spokesperson confirmed it was the same vehicle, but said the eight guns and ammunition stolen from the same property were not located.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

6.30AM: POLICE are this morning searching for offenders who stole a car and several guns from a Central Queensland property over the weekend.

A police spokesperson said the maroon Holden Commodore station wagon was stolen yesterday from a house at Gogango, about 70km west of Rockhampton.

It was later sighted on the Capricorn Hwy at 2.45pm travelling towards Rockhampton.

The offenders also broke into the house and sheds on the property, along with a secured gun safe.

It's understood there were eight guns taken from the safe, as well as ammunition.

There were reports the vehicle was seen in South Rockhampton about 7pm Sunday night.

The vehicle registration is 689 EZX.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crime gogango guns police rockhampton stolen car

Teen's 'dog' act against officer condemned by police

Teen's 'dog' act against officer condemned by police

An 18-year-old 'acted like a dog' when she took a chunk out of a police officer's arm

Why don't more of us support small shops?

The Shop Small campaign is urging us to look at alternatives to just the big boys this Christmas.

Aussies aren't putting money where mouth is for smaller retailers

WEATHER: What to expect for Capricornia in coming days

The Bureau of Meteorology's rainfall forecast for QLD on Tuesday, November 1, 2016.

Seven-day forecast drops A-typical weather on region

Five ways to keep your kids safe this Halloween

Mikaela Berry gets into the spirit of Halloween in the front yard of her Centenary Heights home, Thursday, October 27, 2016.

Make sure you are watching where you are going...

Local Partners

GALLERY: Dysart library gets 'tech'-nical at Tech Fest

MORE than 150 budding coders packed Dysart Library for the inaugural Isaac Libraries Tech Fest over the weekend (Saturday October 22).

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

CQ locals join ReefBlitz project

ReefBlitz participants working at the event on Great Keppel Island on Saturday where 50 volunteers tackled marine debris on three of the beaches.

Locals gather to contribute to protecting the Great Barrier Reef.

Rockhampton's young stars are shining bright

CENTRE STAGE: Ella Kibblewhite-Claus and Luca Mella rehearse their parts of Jemima and Jeremy for RMU's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. INSET: Don't miss the magic of Chitty at the Pilbeam Theatre.

The city's young performers take centre stage in Chitty

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

OKTOBERFEST: Rachel Driemel, Tori Clayson, Naomi Clayson, Emily Garner and Proll at the Emu Park Oktoberfest last year which is on tomorrow at Bell Park.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

REVIEW: Teamwork makes this dream show truly magical

MAGICAL MUSICAL: Matthew Dennis and Catherine Schwarten star as Caractacus Potts and Truly Scrumptious in RMU's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Don't miss this fantasmagorical musical in the Pilbeam this weekend

How to destroy a marriage and avoid cancer

How to destroy a marriage and avoid cancer

BURT Bacharach told his ex-wife Carole Bayer Sager he felt sick in the weirdest way possible.

WATCH: Teen magician's daring straight jacket stunt

THE PLUNGE: 15-year-old Jeffrey 'Jeffro' Bennett is attempting to escape from a straight jacket while blindfolded and submerged in Carole Park Swimming Centre.

Teen will throw himself into pool locked into a straight jacket

Kevin Jonas shares first picture of daughter

Kevin Jonas and Valentina (c) Twitter

"Say hello to my newest love Valentina.''

Kim Kardashian unlikely to attend charity ball for late dad

Kim Kardashian

Mum Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian will go

Brisbane readies for second Marvel invasion

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Thor, Iron Man and Captain America characters to feature

Miranda Kerr intruder hand-delivered 'love note'

The "jibber-jabber" was largely filled with unintelligible phrases

Prince Harry 'dating Suits actor Meghan Markle'

Prince Harry is not giving anything away about his rumoured romance with Suits star Meghan Markle.

Harry is said to be “besotted” by the brunette beauty

Rural lifestyle only minutes from town.

28 Dunlop Street, Port Curtis 4700

House 3 2 $219,000

This character plus home is positioned only minutes from the centre of Rockhampton. Set on a 2.44 acre block with fenced paddocks that surround the house ideal for...

Level allotment catches a Glimpse of the Ocean!

1 Ocean Park Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

Residential Land Level allotment just a few minutes’ drive from Yeppoon town centre with ... $260,000

Level allotment just a few minutes’ drive from Yeppoon town centre with easy access to Rockhampton. 1,642m2 in size and already retained with Ocean Views! There...

Quiet Location Great First Home!!

39 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $259,000

Situated only 100m from the Rockhampton Golf Course this family home is very affordable and priced to SELL. Enjoy a beautiful walk to the Botanical Gardens you...

A Stunning 10 Hectare Property in Alton Downs

32 Colliver Road, Alton Downs 4702

Residential Land Trade the confines of the city for a slice of the quiet ... $265,000

Trade the confines of the city for a slice of the quiet life, yet still live within easy reach of all the conveniences of Rockhampton. The 10.42 ha (26 acres)...

A Stunning 10 Hectare Property in Alton Downs

32 Colliver Road, Alton Downs 4702

Rural 0 0 $265,000

Trade the confines of the city for a slice of the quiet life, yet still live within easy reach of all the conveniences of Rockhampton. The 10.42 ha (26 acres)...

GREAT INVESTMENT INCENTIVE!!

37 Taramoore Road, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $277,500

If you are looking for an investment opportunity with extra incentive than you are in luck! This property is currently under National Rental Affordability Scheme...

Investors take Note!

2/1 Cypress Street, Yeppoon 4703

3 2 2 $335,000

This duplex offers all the modern accessories without the big price tag! • 3 bedrooms, ensuite & walk-in robe to master • Modern kitchen with stainless steel...

Low Maintenance - Easy Access to Rockhampton!

1/1 Cypress Street, Yeppoon 4703

3 2 2 $335,000

This as new unit would suite those with a busy lifestyle looking for a low-maintenance property whilst still enjoying modern luxuries. • Air-Conditioned open plan...

Beauty on the Range!

150 Archer Street, The Range 4700

House 2 2 2 $347,000

This renovated Queensland Gable home is one of a kind. Beyond the private fence and up the front stairs, will feel right at home with two spacious bedrooms plus...

DEVELOPERS VISION, POTENTIAL POTENTIAL!!

26 Quarry St and 9 Kellow St, The Range 4700

Residential Land Make no mistake these two property owners have exercised their decision to ... Offers over...

Make no mistake these two property owners have exercised their decision to bring both of these properties to the market with the potential of attracting developers...

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!