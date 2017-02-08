STOLEN: Help find the Pie Guru van

OPPORTUNISTIC thieves struck a new low this morning when they stole a pie van moments after it was parked in a driveway by its owner.

Police are currently at the The Pie Guru's Campbell St store in south Rockhampton investigating the theft of the popular bakery's delivery vehicle about 5am today.

Pie Guru owner Stevan Davies said he had just backed the van into the driveway in preparation for loading stock when two male thieves struck.

"I had only just backed it into the loading dock to load it. I went inside and sat down in the office when I looked up in the CCTV monitor and noticed the van was gone," Mr Davies said.

"I ran outside and sure enough it was gone.

"I looked at the CCTV footage and two men have taken it. One of them actually pushed the van out of the driveway."

Police are at the Campbell St store now.

Anyone who sees the very recognisable van (pictured) is urged to immediately contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.