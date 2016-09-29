Stolen money spent on groceries and rent

A WOMAN who stole thousands of dollars from her former employer faced court today, copping a heavy fine.

Rebecca Marie Hone pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to stealing the money while she was employed at Sunglass Hut in Stockland Rockhampton.

The court heard Hone worked there from February 2013 to December 2015, in that time moving from casual sales assistant to store manager.

Hone attended an interview with police earlier this year and admitted to sometimes stealing daily takings, totalling $6000.

She told police she spent the money on groceries, food, fuel and rent as she was in a poor financial situation at the time.

Hone, who has no criminal history, was fined $2000 and ordered to pay $6000 restitution.

No conviction will be recorded.