Police chasing stolen vehicle suspects through The Range

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 6th Oct 2016 10:52 AM Updated: 11:13 AM
Jason Dougherty

11.10am: TWO people have been taken into custody after two suspects ran from police in The Range after dumping a stolen vehicle.

Two suspects were running from police in streets and running through yards in Eton St and Harrow St.

It is believed a male in his 30s and  a female in her 30s.

There are still two offenders that police are looking for.

The vehicle was stolen from the Mackay Airport.

11am: POLICE have found a stolen vehicle earlier seen doing in excess of 120km/hour in a 60 zone in Rockhampton.

Reports indicate it has been spotted at the roundabout near the kiosk at the Botanic Gardens.

Patrols are headed to the area to search for the vehicle and people that were in the vehicle.

The silver 2015 Kia Rio hatchback was first sighted on the Bruce Highway south of Rockhampton headed towards the Beef Capital.

Reports indicate there were three or four people in the vehicle.

 

10.50am: POLICE have pulled back from pursuing a stolen vehicle travelling at speeds in excess of 120km in a 60km zone.  

Reports indicate police first sighted the vehicle on the Bruce Highway, south of Rockhampton, travelling north.  

It is believed there are at least three people are in the vehicle.  

It was last sighted driving along Ross St in The Range.  

Reports indicate the driver of the vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic, speeding and cutting motorists off.

The vehicle is a silver 2015 Kia Rio hatchback.   Police are now patrolling The Range and Allenstown streets looking for the vehicle.  

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  police pursuit, stolen vehicle

