Story of The Nutcracker; ageless tale of bravery and dreams

ILLUSTRIOUS: The Imperial Russian Ballet Company will perform classic tale, The Nutcracker at the Pilbeam Theatre next week.

IN 1892, The Nutcracker was first shown at the Mariinsky Theatre in Russia and has since travelled the world.

It has continued to increaseits reputation as one of the premiere ballets shown today.

Loved by millions across the globe, Rockhampton audiences are no different, and will get a magical and moving experience when the illustrious cast of the Imperial Russian Ballet Company perform the classic tale next week.

Following their sell-out 2015 performances of Swan Lake, the Imperial Russian Ballet Company return to perform the ageless tale of bravery and dreams that is The Nutcracker, famous for Tchaikovsky's music.

The genius of Tchaikovsky created one of the most recognisable and enduring musical scores ever written.

The cast of the Imperial Russian Ballet Company enjoy performing The Nutcracker more than any other ballet from their extensive repertoire.

That is especially the case when they are joined by children from local ballet schools in the cities that they perform in around the world.

The Imperial Russian Ballet Company was formed in 1994 by the Bolshoi Theatre soloist, Gediminas Taranda.

Gediminas grew up in Voronezh.

He trained at the State Academic Moscow Ballet School from 1978-1980 before joining the Bolshoi Baller as a soloist.

For thirteen years until 1993 Gediminas Taranda was a star of the Bolshoi Theatre performing in many ballets.

In 1994 he formed and became Artistic Director of The Imperial Russian Ballet Company.

He bought on board friends who were dancers at the Bolshoi and Kirov ballets including Maija Pilsetskaya who is one of Russia's most famous ballerinas.

She supported the company and in 1994 they performed with her on stage to celebrate her 50th anniversary as a performer.

Gediminas Taranda has produced and participated in many charitable performances to raise funds for the struggle against cancer and is an active participant of AAD (Art Against Drugs) in association with The Russian Fund of Culture.

In 1997 he was awarded the title Man of the Year and the Silver Cross Award.

He was invited to work as a motivational coach for the Russian Gymnastics team at the Athens Olympic Games in 2004 and the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008.

His strive for perfection with all who he works with is best epitomised in his own words: "If something is worth fighting for, you have to fight until the last breath (is left) in your body”.