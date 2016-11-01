Story to help teens

ALICIA Kyriazis is no stranger to winning writing competitions.

The North Rockhamtpon High School Year 8 student has won the High School Young Writers Award twice so far this year, with this latest entry about a matter at the hearts of many teenagers - bullying.

"My story is about a teenager struggling with bullying,” she said.

She said she had a friend that was struggling with bullies which she hoped the story she had written would help her to focus on her strengths.

"Most teenagers focus on their weaknesses and forget about their strengths,” Alicia said.

Alicia won the competition for the high school section in May with her story Super Duper Sprinkler Sunday.

"I just feel you can express your thoughts and it's good that the people that read it can take something from it.”