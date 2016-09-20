29°
Straight sets showing from Rocky hotshot

Matty Holdsworth | 20th Sep 2016 2:42 PM
Rockhampton Grammar School's Hilary Tjandramulia celebrates her straight sets win in the under-18s girls final.
Rockhampton Grammar School's Hilary Tjandramulia celebrates her straight sets win in the under-18s girls final.

TENNIS: With a killer serve and aggressive ground strokes, 15-year-old Hillary Tjandramulia has all the tools to become an hard-court weapon.

Despite giving away age and experience, Tjandramulia dismantled her opponents rather cruelly at the State Age Championships in Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

She only dropped two games in the entire tournament, and emphatically won her final 6-0, 6-0 over Melanie Stedman.

Hilary Tjandramulia lashes out her backhand in the girls under-18s final at the State Age Championships in Rockhampton.
Hilary Tjandramulia lashes out her backhand in the girls under-18s final at the State Age Championships in Rockhampton.

She said playing on the same courts where her game was developed as a hotshot definitely helped.

"It has been my home club and courts since I started playing, so it is great to have a tournament here,” she said.

"I wanted to do something different this year as I won the under-16s here last year.

"I've won the u12s and u16s but missed out on the u14s here.

"So I stepped up to the u18s and still managed to win. I did think it would be tougher but it was a good display by myself.”

Hilary Tjandramulia returns serve at the State Age Championships final in Rockhampton.
Hilary Tjandramulia returns serve at the State Age Championships final in Rockhampton.

The Rockhampton Grammar School student doesn't know when her next tournament will be but knows the sky is the limit if she knuckles down.

"I do have a pretty good backhand but I think my serve is my strength,” she said.

"I like to set up the point with my first serve and drag the opponent off the court.

"(Against Melanie) I tried to get every ball in play and move her around. I played really well.

"I don't really have a role model, all the professionals are amazing so I don't pick and choose really.

"It is a bit cliched but I like watching Serena Williams and Roger Federer the most.”

Topics:  central queensland, rockhampton, rockhampton grammar school, state age championships tennis, tennis queensland, yeppoon

