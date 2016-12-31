Strand Hotel parties into 2017 with Black and White Dance Party at QBar

Yeppoon QBar bartenders from left, Telisha Jorgenson, Roc Keefe and Rose Burke will be serving up the drinks at the Black and White Dance Party tonight for New Year's Eve.

ONE-hundred-and-twenty guys and gals will dress to impress and party in to 2017 at Yeppoon's QBar tonight, as part of their first Black and White Dance Party.

The Strand Hotel manager David Mckillop said the event was almost sold out, selling 60 female and male tickets only.

"We wanted to give the ladies an opportunity to get dressed up for the night in a formal nightclub style event,” he said yesterday.

"We wanted to create a nice, comfortable crowd and atmosphere. It's aimed at the 18 to 20-year-old age group. We hope to make it an annual event.”

The ticketed event is just one of the party locations at the popular venue, with the beer garden set to get lively, as around 500 punters are expected to see in the New Year.

"We had a really successful Boxing Day party here, with a mechanical surfboard and live bands and DJs, and a lot of people from out of town turned out for the event,” Mr Mckillop said.

Sold out for lunch and dinner today, Mr Mckillop said the new promotion, Summer of Seafood menu was taking off, in the hope to make the venue known for its restaurant, rather than just a pub.

"You are sitting right on the beach when you dine or have a drink here,” he said.

"The new car park designated for the venue at the back of the property will also help improve things once people start to realise it's there.”

Australia Day was the next big event the venue was planning for, having their own Australiana themed party.

"We're planning to host Summer Sunday Sessions every week in January, and we've booked acoustic musician Tuffy, whose one of the best solo artists in Brisbane to come up and play here,” Mr Mckillop added.

"If it goes well we'd like to run buses from Rocky every hour for people, in the long term plan.”