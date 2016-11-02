30°
Strange things in Emerald at Halloween

2nd Nov 2016 6:54 AM
epa05612103 A parade participant marches during the 43rd Annual Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in New York, New York, USA, 31 October 2016. EPA/JASON SZENES
epa05612103 A parade participant marches during the 43rd Annual Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in New York, New York, USA, 31 October 2016. EPA/JASON SZENES JASON SZENES

IS THERE anyone out there who could explain to me in simple terms just why it was that I was attended at the checkout last Friday by a middle aged woman dressed in black.

She was not only dressed in black, she sported a black eye. In fact, two black eyes!

Now in my day, a black eye was usually the result of a backyard brawl over the ownership of a prize marble, bullseyes! That's what they were called, but I don't remember seeing any bullseyes on Friday.

But I mustn't digress. The lady in question also sported a black nose. Once again, back in my day, noses were usually bleeding red, also the result of a brawl over the aforementioned bullseye, or equally prized possession.

And then there were the teeth! They were black and extended at least an inch, sorry....two centimetres either side of the corners of her mouth, which, by the way, was also black.

Now back in my day, teeth were either white, black or missing! The black ones were usually due to a deadened nerve. Those missing were usually due to the aforementioned backyard brawl.

And the lips? Well, back in my day, black lips could be attributed to any number of things, like eating too many mulberries, or licorice, but your mum always made you try to clean it off before you appeared in public.

So can anyone tell me why this woman was allowed to appear in public like this?

How come it was a woman? Was she involved in a backyard brawl?

Back in my day it was the right of passage of schoolboys to sport at least one bruiser before they turned 14, but not middle aged women!

Come to think of it, I should have asked her.

But that's it!

There is no other reason for such ghoulish behaviour.

The whole box and dice of Halloween must be for money.

Ah, good old consumerism.

Nancy Chandler

Emerald

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Police need your help to find these serious offenders.

