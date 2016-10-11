Strapping $100k of meth to body lands man in jail

From surfboard shaper to prolific drug dealer, this is how one man's descent into a life of crime cost him a decade of freedom.

Matthew Lewis Abbott, 38, pleaded guilty in The Supreme Court of Rockhampton today to a string of indictable and summary drugs offences.

The court heard that a police drug trafficking investigation had revealed Abbott was prolific in Gladstone, selling methamphetamines, cannabis and cocaine to street level dealers.

His dealing was described by Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker as an 'insidious trade'.

One of the dealers Abbott supplied to, who was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment earlier this year, had 36 customers and made an estimated $100,000 from his dealing.

Abbott's initial period of active trafficking spanned from March to September 2014, but a massive drug deal almost a year later was his downfall.

On August 26, 2015 Abbott was intercepted by police at the Mackay Airport on information he intended to make a large sale.

When Abbott saw police he tried to flee, but his attempts were in vain.

Police found two bags strapped to Abbott's thighs with pressure bandages containing 120grams and 71grams of high purity methamphetamines.

A phone was also found in his possession with an electronic drug tick sheet on it, recording debts of over $30,000 along with $2600 in cash.

It's unclear how much Abbott profited from his crime, but the amount of drugs he was found with at the airport was similar to the $100,000 amount the drug dealer (mentioned above) had sold in the total span of his offending.

Before entering the drug trade, Abbott had travelled the world as a successful surfboard shaper in his early twenties.

But after his mother's death in 1999, he began his decent into drug addiction, spending $700 - $800 a day before accidentally overdosing in 2009.

Justice Duncan McMeekin sentenced Abbott to 10 years imprisonment for the trafficking charge and eight years for drugs he had strapped to himself at the airport.

For the remaining charges Abbott was convicted and not further punished.

He will be required to serve eight years until he's eligible for parole.