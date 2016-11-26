Street closures due to power upgrade

SECTIONS of Kent Lane will be closed to all vehicles throughout next week due to Ergon Energy works.

From Monday to Friday, Ergon crews will replace the high-voltage sub-transmission line which runs along Kent St.

Acting Lines Manager Trevor Bath said the closure was required for safety reasons.

"We will have a large contingent of crews, along with cranes, elevated work platforms and other vehicles, working between North and Derby Streets during the week," he said.

"Traffic controllers will be in place to redirect vehicles away from the sections that are closed each day and motorists are advised to plan a different route to avoid delays.

"The closures will commence about 8am daily and traffic will be able to use the streets from about 4pm each day.

"The network will be reconfigured while this work is undertaken so the power supply can be maintained to all customers.

"We apologise to motorists and the business and residents in the area for the disruption this work will cause, however it is essential to maintain a safe and reliable power supply for thousands of customers in Rockhampton."

The sections of Kent Lane to be closed each day next week are: