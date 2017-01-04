29°
Strelow: Our 10-point economic plan to drive Rocky forward

Michelle Gately
| 4th Jan 2017 4:03 PM
Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Stelow with Scott Waters, RRC Executive Manager Regional Development.
Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Stelow with Scott Waters, RRC Executive Manager Regional Development.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has adopted an economic development plan with a focus on 10 key areas.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said these were areas where council believed they could enable growth and be held accountable over the new term.

"Our role is to make the conditions right, to get the policy settings right, to get the incentives right and where we can, to go out and entice business and activity into our region,” she said.

"We really strongly need to partner with local businesses then who are willing to jump on board and make a great new future for our community.

"We see this as a real tipping point for our community. Rockhampton has a strong, unified council.

"Some of the challenges of the past are behind us.

"This is a time for us to really advocate for what's important, to make sure we get our fair share and then when those niche opportunities, such in resources, come along we can really go for it.

"I don't want for a moment to have us die wondering.”

The plan, unveiled in November, covers the following economic opportunities.

  • Resources: The region can take advantage of coal and gas projects in the Galilee, Bowen and Surat basins and can be a major service hub for the sector. As part of this, council will support the re-establishment of mining in Mount Morgan.
  • Water security and agribusiness: Council will support sustainable management of water resources and objectives of Growing Central Queensland, as well as looking at ways to increase water storage. Council will asses the feasibility of a business care for irrigated small cropping on the city limits.
  • Health care: This strategy involves adopting the NDIS, incentives to support investment attraction and improved air access through new and expanded east-west routes.
  • Education and training: Council hopes to promote schools and tertiary institutes to national and international markets. To do this, education will be incorporated into the CBD framework and attracting international students through the Study Rockhampton initiative.
  • Defence: To advance in this area, council will work with defence prime contractors and local business to fill supply chain gaps and look to develop a military aviation precinct at Rockhampton Airport.
  • Smart regional centre: The strategy builds on the city's strengths to support local businesses and build jobs by giving support to start-up businesses, reducing the cost of broadband and other measures.
  • CBD development: A series of initiatives aim to create an interesting place to shop, relax, work, visit and invest.
  • Tourism and events: Council will help drive tourism growth through infrastructure, marketing and promotion and hosting major events.
  • Transport and logistics: As part of this, council will lobby for the Rockhampton Ring Road as well as delivering an airport Master Plan in coming months.
  • International relations and trade: The city will look to build ties with Asia, creating partnerships in Southern China and South Korea, as well as maintaining those with Singapore and Japan.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  council economic development margaret strelow rockhampton regional council

