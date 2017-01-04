Strelow: Our 10-point economic plan to drive Rocky forward

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has adopted an economic development plan with a focus on 10 key areas.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said these were areas where council believed they could enable growth and be held accountable over the new term.

Rocky Council's economic development Initiative: Rockhampton Mayor, Cr Margaret Strelow talks about the city's economic development plan which identifies a range of key areas in which she believes council can influence local economic growth.

"Our role is to make the conditions right, to get the policy settings right, to get the incentives right and where we can, to go out and entice business and activity into our region,” she said.

"We really strongly need to partner with local businesses then who are willing to jump on board and make a great new future for our community.

"We see this as a real tipping point for our community. Rockhampton has a strong, unified council.

"Some of the challenges of the past are behind us.

"This is a time for us to really advocate for what's important, to make sure we get our fair share and then when those niche opportunities, such in resources, come along we can really go for it.

"I don't want for a moment to have us die wondering.”

The plan, unveiled in November, covers the following economic opportunities.