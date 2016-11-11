Strelow says challenging times creates opportunity

THERE is no doubt that businesses across the entire region have felt the effects of a difficult economy in recent years.

But with the high calibre of the more than 300 businesses nominated for the 2016 Capricorn Business Awards, we can say that resilience, ingenuity and success remain cornerstones of our business community.

Challenging times encourage businesses to think differently about their products and services and the way in which they are delivered.

It creates opportunity to try new things that may not have been tried in the past, and with outstanding leadership, this creates a recipe for a successful business.

We also know that behind every successful leader, there is a phenomenal team, and tonight we celebrate you and all that you have done.

We understand the importance of creating the right environment for sustainable businesses to flourish which is why we are investing in designing a city that others want to invest in too.

We must be forward thinking in our approach and practical in our delivery so that we can keep up with future trends and cater for our existing businesses and new ones too.

We have chosen to invest specifically in professional Asian engagement efforts, in the information economy, CBD renewal, in securing expert advisers within the resource sector, and around our military opportunities and we are placing a renewed focus on events and marketing.

Please make sure that you are up to date with our projects and getting the benefit that they offer.

Congratulations to all nominees, and in advance, our winners of the 2016 Capricorn Business Awards. Your hard work and dedication is unduly appreciated and we look forward to watching your businesses go from strength to strength.

Cr Margaret Strelow, Mayor

Rockhampton Regional Council