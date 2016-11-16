Strike! Judith wins Games gold

STRIKING FORM: Rockhampton's Judith Buehow in action on the last day of the Pan Pacific Masters Games.

TENPIN BOWLING: Jupiters Pan Pacific Masters Games tenpin bowling regular, Rockhampton's Judith Buehow, 79, has added another gold medal to her already bulging trophy cabinet.

Judith has been competing in tenpin bowling since 1975 and has been to the majority of JPPMG competitions.

She is the only deaf tenpin bowler at the JPPMG but that disability has not limited her success.

Over the past 10 years she has won "a lot of medals” at the JPPMG and added a gold medal to her collection, winning the 75-plus competition on Sunday at Go Bowling, Ashmore, scoring a total of 451 points.

Apart from JPPMG, Judith competed interstate and internationally as part of the national deaf championship team. She has competed in New Zealand and Argentina and in her last competition in Argentina finished third in the world.

"I competed for six years in the national deaf championships and ended up coming third in Argentina,” Judith said proudly.

Her participation in the sport is inspirational, gaining respect from all of her competitors.

Sports official Lisa Kilvert said the tenpin bowling association encouraged people from all different backgrounds and disabilities to take part in the sport.

Judith said the JPPMG was a great place to come and bowl.

"I love coming to the Pan Pacific Games,” she said.

"It's a great place to continue my hobby and I will be back next time.”