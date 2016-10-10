Stroke research looks at impact on immune system

Dr Kent Perkins from Goolburri Aboriginal Health Advancement wants to see regional and remote communities get their fair share of health funding, Friday, April 29, 2016.

STROKE injury can compromise the immune system, enabling mostly antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens to take an opportunistic journey from the gut into other organs, including the lungs.

That's according to game-changing research on 'Translocation and dissemination of commensal bacteria in post-stroke infection', just published in Nature Medicine, one of the world's foremost journals in medical science.

The research team led by Dr Connie Wong of Monash University includes CQUniversity's Dr Dragana Stanley as first author, alongside academics from Monash University, Victoria University, RMIT University and University of Calgary.

Dr. Stanley said infections, especially bacterial pneumonia, are common in stroke patients and often lead to death.

She said the collaborative research team proposes a major reason for the ineffectiveness of current treatments in fighting post-stroke infection.

"Post-stroke infection is likely to be contributed by the dissemination of diverse and largely antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria that originated from the gut of the patient,” Dr Stanley said.

She said humans' hugely-diverse gut bacteria outnumbers their own cells 10 times and has 100 times more genes than the human genome and contains many pathogens. In fact the gut microbiota is our largest organ.

"Usually our immune system keeps these gut bacteria under control but a shock to the system, such as in a stroke, can compromise immunity, enabling bacteria to travel from the gut into organs including the lung, liver and spleen.

"With this latest research, we are confident we have confirmed the mechanisms of bacterial translocation.

"We've shown that stroke injury can induce profound cellular changes and changes to barrier functions in the gut.

"We are suggesting that bacteria found in the post-stroke peripheral tissue appear to come from the gut microbiota.”

This discovery may change the management of stroke patients, reducing the use of unnecessary and ineffective antibiotics.

This pivotal research has been supported by the Australian Research Council (ARC), National Heart Foundation and the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC).