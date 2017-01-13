Strong passion of Middle Eastern dance sparks Sha'Waza troupe on Capricorn Coast

Sha'Waza Dance Troupe creators Demeny Barwick and grandmother Janelle Demeny welcome anybody on the Capricorn Coast to join and learn the art of bellydancing.

JANELLE Demeny and granddaughter Demeny Barwick take their belly dancing so seriously, that everything from the dance moves to the beaded detail on their costumes are heavily researched.

Even more so, the pair have travelled the globe discovering the art form of belly dancing in places like Turkey and Egypt, returning with a true understanding and first-hand experience of what the dance is all about.

Sha'waza Bellydancers: Janelle Demeny talks about the art of bellydancing.

"Myself and Demeny, and my other dance colleagues all went to Egypt and Turkey on a tour, but we also were very fortunate when we had private lessons with a beautiful woman by the name of Farida Fahmi, and she's one of Egypt's oldest and most respected bellydancers,” Janelle explained.

"She's now in her 80s I think, and so we went to her home, in Cairo on the isle of Zamalek, which was very very special for us. And we were looked after by her servants, and we danced in her living room, and it was the most magical experience that we have ever experienced.”

Forming the Capricorn Coast Sha'Waza Dance Troupe in 2012, Janelle said Demeny was around age four when she first saw the dance at a Rockhampton multicultural festival, which sparked their passion to learn more.

"Myself and Demeny have been doing belly dancing since 2002. I started with Sabyaya Bellydancers in Rockhampton and then through work-shopping with various Australian teachers and overseas teachers, I became a teacher myself and then just started the troupe,” Janelle explained.

Sha'Waza belly dancers L-R Demeny Barwick and Janelle Demeny will be performing on Yeppoon Main Beach on Australia Day. Chris Ison ROK130117cdance1

"Sha'Waza Dance Troupe originally started as a belly dance inspired exercise class at Seaspray Resort Zilzie in 2008 but in November 2011, Seaspray changed hands and our class was cancelled.

"With a small dedicated group of women we continued our classes in the Cultural Hall in Emu Park.

"It was then that Demeny commenced teaching a junior/teenager class.

Since then, Janelle and Demeney have inspired many other ladies across the Capricorn Coast and Rockhampton region, holding weekly classes and performing at countless local events.

Chances are, you've seen them in their intricately beaded and colourful costumes, which they say get a lot of attention from audiences and the public.

The troupe also received a Regional Arts Development Fund grant in 2014 and brought one of Australia's leading Tribal Fusion Belly Dancers, Devi Mamak to the coast to host dance workshops which were a great success.

Holding classes every week in Yeppoon and Cawarral in 2017, Janelle said Demeny would be taking more control of running the troupe, while she took a step back to enjoy retirement.

"We start teaching children from about four up to any age; I did have a lady in Emu Park that was in her 80s who was dancing with us. So all ages, shapes, sizes, colours or creeds, it doesn't matter,” Janelle said.

"Just being with the girls, just doing all of these lovely movements, dancing, costuming, and just spending time with each other,” Janelle said of what she loved about being part of Sha'Waza.

CLASSES

Monday Queen Street Hall Yeppoon's Beyond Beginner and Performance Class is from 5pm -6pm and the Beginner Class from 6pm -7pm.

Cultural Hall Cawarral from 6.30pm-7.30pm for beginner class every Thursday

Phone Janelle 0477414299 or Demeny 0417108829 or email janelle.demeny@skymesh.com.au