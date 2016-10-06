Strong rural women celebrated

Women are being recognised for their contributions to the community with the Strong Women Leadership Awards.

The Queensland Rural Regional and Remote Women's Network announced 21 finalists including Sandy McLean from Rockhampton who has been nominated for Small Business of the Year.

QRRRWN president Alison Mobbs said the awards not only recognise the great contributions of women in the community, but inspire others.

"The primary aim of the awards program is to encourage women to identify and celebrate the strengths they contribute to their rural, regional and remote communities through their participation in professional, business, community sector or volunteer activities,” Ms Mobbs said.

"This recognition encourages others to step up to the challenges of leadership and realise the value and importance of celebrating what we do as women in rural, regional and remote areas, sometimes in very trying circumstances.

"It is a way of lifting women up to see that what they are contributing is important and that their story is worth sharing as it not only benefits them, but impacts others as well, with many inspired by the role models these women become through this process of recognition and celebration of their achievements.

The winners in each category will be announced October 7 at a gala dinner in Brisbane.