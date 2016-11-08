Strong smell of cannabis leads police to drug stash

POLICE were searching for a person wanted for questioning, instead they found cannabis and drug utensils.

Cody Alexander Kupke yesterday pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to possessing a dangerous drug and utensils used in connection with drugs.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police were searching the address for a person wanted for questioning when they detected a strong smell of cannabis from the room Kupke had been in.

In the room they found 1.4g of cannabis in a china bowl, a coffee grinder, scissors and a pipe.

The court heard the 28-year-old labourer was at the time serving a two year suspended sentence for previous offences.

Magistrate Mark Morrow activated this sentence, with immediate parole.

Kupke was also fined a total of $1000 for the two offences.