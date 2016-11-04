Students create space for plane spotters

Rockhampton State High School students L-R Colby Ryan and Cody Olive working on seating at the Rockhampton Airport viewing area as part of a School-based training program through DTS Training.

CODY Olive and Colby Ryan jumped at the chance to get their foot in the door of the infrastructure industry while helping out the local community.

The two Rockhampton State High school students are among 10 secondary school students installing seating at the two plane spotting viewing platforms at the airport as a part of their Certificate II in resource and infrastructure.

The students from North Rockhampton State High School and Rockhampton State High School completed all their theory work in the first two months of their certificate and are now finishing up on the practical side of things.

Project manager Jo Burnham said the students started work on Monday and were due to finish up today.

"They came here with 7am starts and 2.30pm finishes and got straight into it, measuring the sites, digging the sites, getting the dumpy level out,” she said.

"They do their theory but they still don't see the bigger picture until they come out to the site so last month when they came out for a site visit and induction at the airport, they got to see first hand what the project was about.”

Cody said it was good to be able to see the final product of what they have been working on throughout the week.

" It's a good learning experience having a dig in the hard ground and being able to create something for the local community,” he said.

Colby decided to join the course to help him look into the metal work industry when he leaves school.

"I decided to do the course because I do find it really interesting and would like to gain more experience in infrastructure,” he said.

Cody had the same intention, hoping his certificate would help him secure employment n the future.

"I would love to go into engineering or something along those lines so this course is something to put on your resume to make you look better to an employer.”