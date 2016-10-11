Students don't miss a beat in fundraiser

Mt Morgan students raised more than $3500 for Jump Rope for Heart, Jayden Lodewikus, Mitchel Dobson, Zachary Dobson and Rachael Bannah.

MITCHEL and Zachary Dobson and fellow students from Mount Morgan Primary School have jumped their little hearts out for charity.

The siblings raised $360 as the school collectively raised $3825 for the Heart Foundation's Jump Rope for Heart.

The school's Jump Rope co-ordinator and PE teacher, Denis McKay, said it was a great result from the school which has an enrolment of about 200 students.

"It was a wonderful effort and the students should be really proud of their fund-raising efforts and the way they embraced it,” he said.

"And of course we couldn't have done it without the generosity of the Mount Morgan residents who are always willing to dig deep and lend their support to a good cause.

"Once again our little community has shown it has a big heart.”

Jump Rope for Heart field officer Paul Deverell said Mount Morgan and some of the other smaller schools in Central Queensland had made a significant contribution to the $2 million raised nationally.

"I went to Mount Morgan and presented to the school students and did some workshops with the Year 5 and 6 students,” he said.

"I walked away with a good feeling because the kids were really engaged with the presentation and were really receptive to the program.”

Jump Rope for Heart has been running for more than 30 years, with funds raised going to cardiovascular research.

It is designed to promote a positive attitude towards exercise, healthy eating and heart health.

Mr Deverell said its longevity could be attributed to its accessibility and its affordability.

"Every child can access the program and they can feel as though they are part of something bigger,” he said.