Students see playground idea come to life at Widdowson Park

BIG THINKERS: Councillor Tom Wyatt, Tara Moss and Jessica Judd join Mayor Bill Ludwig for the sod turning of a new playground at Widdowson Park in Barlows Hill.

STUDENTS Jessica Judd and Tara Morris who put a submission for a playground forward to Council last year, are excited to see their goals come to fruition, as construction began on the site this week.

The new playground at Widdowson Park in Barlows Hill will soon be a wonderful recreational space for local families with a carousel, see-saw and double swing, including a baby seat, as well as softfall.

Jessica and Tara said it was a thrill to see their playground ideas on paper start to come to life.

"There are lots of kids in this area who'll use this playground and it's really great that council is putting one in here,” they said.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said Council had wasted no time in rolling out community infrastructure in 2017.

"The New Year isn't even two weeks old yet and it's great to be here turning the sod on what will become a great new playground for the local community,” Cr Ludwig said.

"This is a great start and we will be assessing its usage over the coming months as we consider future works on this great community asset.

"It's also wonderful to see our Shire's kids engaging with council and supporting projects like this around the region to the benefit of all our residents.

Councillor Tom Wyatt said the new facility would take around a month to complete and will open in February.

"This new playground is just one of a number of projects council is undertaking in 2017 to ensure we provide the community facilities and services to encourage and enable active and healthy lifestyles,” Cr Wyatt said.

Widdowson Park has been fenced off for construction whilst works are underway.