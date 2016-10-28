33°
Stunning view will soon re-open for Rockhampton

Michelle Gately
| 28th Oct 2016 8:00 PM
WORK IN PROGRESS: Councillor Tony Williams inspects the progress of work on Pilbeam Dr, which should be open again by Christmas.
WORK IN PROGRESS: Councillor Tony Williams inspects the progress of work on Pilbeam Dr, which should be open again by Christmas.

IF EVERYTHING goes to plan, the city should be able to enjoy Christmas with a view which has been off limits for almost a year.

Councillor Tony Williams said the community would be invited to celebrate the re-opening of Pilbeam Dr in early December.

It seems absence has made the heart grow fonder for Cr Williams, who said he was looking forward to being able to show off one of the region's best natural assets again.

"It's going to be an exciting time to have the new road open up again and people being able to get back up to one of our iconic destinations,” he said.

After Cyclone Marcia's crushing blow, Rockhampton Regional Council has been working to repair Pilbeam Dr, the gateway to Mount Archer's sweeping views of the region.

Work continues on repairing the damage caused by Cyclone Marcia to Pilbeam Drive. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Work continues on repairing the damage caused by Cyclone Marcia to Pilbeam Drive. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

There were 146 landslips identified along the road following the natural disaster, with two major sections requiring lanes to be closed and traffic lights installed.

Funding from the Federal and State Government's National Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements allowed council to secure $4.7 million for the repairs, which Cr Williams said should make the road more resilient in the future.

After work started, a risk assessment identified some extra work needed which Cr Williams said was being done while crews were already working and the road was closed.

He said this involved installing concrete drains and stabilising slips in the road, as well as repairing the road surface.

While Cr Williams said it was hard to mitigate against natural disasters, the repaired road should fair better under wet weather than previously.

"I'm just so happy we've been able to get on with the project, but once completed I'm sure the pain about the timing will be forgotten,” Cr Williams said.

Topics:  council mount archer pilbeam drive road works rockhampton regional council

